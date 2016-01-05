JPMorgan fined $48 mln for failures in U.S. robo-signing settlement

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase has been fined $48 million for failing to meet terms of a settlement to resolve mortgage servicing violations, U.S. bank regulators said on Tuesday.

The fine will be on top of another $2 billion that JPMorgan had been ordered to pay to cover remediation costs and foreclosure assistance to borrowers, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said.

JPMorgan was among a number of banks which participated in a 2013 nationwide settlement with regulators over the practice of robo-signing, in which banks pursued faulty foreclosures by using defective or fraudulent documents.

The OCC also said Tuesday that EverBank will also pay a $1 million fine for similar violations connected to the mortgage servicing case.