10 months ago
REFILE-UPDATE 1-U.S. junk bond ETFs snap 7-day losing streak
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
November 3, 2016 / 9:00 PM / 10 months ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-U.S. junk bond ETFs snap 7-day losing streak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds dropped 's' in 'iShares' in 2nd paragraph)

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. high-yield bond exchange-traded funds finished marginally higher on Thursday, halting a seven-day losing streak spurred by falling oil prices and investor anxiety about next Tuesday's U.S. presidential election.

BlackRock's iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF , the largest junk bond ETF by assets at $16.3 billion, closed up 0.02 percent at $84.94 a share. It had lost about 2.8 percent in value during its seven-day decline.

Another large junk bond ETF, State Street's SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF with $11.6 billion in assets, ended up 0.03 percent at $35.76 a share.

Junk bond ETF prices steadied even as U.S. oil futures settled down 1.5 percent at $44.66 a barrel on Thursday due to a record weekly jump in U.S. crude inventories and doubts over whether OPEC can reach a deal to limit output.

Investors have turned jittery about the presidential race as recent polls showed Democrat Hillary Clinton's lead over Republican Donald Trump has shrunk following news of a renewed inquiry into her use of a private email server while secretary of state. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
