FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Obama says "no apologies" over U.S. security leak probe
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 16, 2013 / 5:30 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Obama says "no apologies" over U.S. security leak probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Restores dropped words in 2nd paragraph)

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Thursday he makes “no apologies” for his concern about leaks to the media that could compromise U.S. national security or put American military and intelligence officers at risk.

Obama expressed complete confidence in Attorney General Eric Holder and declined to comment about the Justice Department’s seizure of phone records of Associated Press journalists, part of a probe into media leaks about a Yemen-based plot to bomb a U.S. airliner.

But he expressed support for the revival of a media shield law that he said would balance the need to protect press freedoms with national security concerns. (Reporting by White House team; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.