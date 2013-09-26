FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Auto parts makers plead guilty in U.S. price fixing probe -DOJ
#Market News
September 26, 2013 / 3:45 PM / 4 years ago

Auto parts makers plead guilty in U.S. price fixing probe -DOJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Nine companies based in Japan and two executives have agreed to plead guilty and to pay a total of more than $740 million in fines for their roles in conspiracies to fix the prices of auto parts sold to U.S. car manufacturers, the Department of Justice said on Thursday.

The department said that price-fixed automobile parts were sold to Fiat SpA affiliate Chrysler Group LLC, Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, as well as to the U.S. subsidiaries of Honda Motor Co Ltd, Mazda Motor Corp, Mitsubishi Motors Corp, Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Toyota Motor Corp and Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd’s Subaru.

