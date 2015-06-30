FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. seeks $34 mln for Griffiths Energy bribe scheme of Chad diplomat
June 30, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. seeks $34 mln for Griffiths Energy bribe scheme of Chad diplomat

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - The United States is seeking to recover $34 million, the cash value of shares Griffiths Energy used to bribe Republic of Chad’s former ambassador to the United States and Canada, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The Canadian energy company pleaded guilty to bribing Chad diplomat Mahamoud Adam Bechir, 50, in court in Canada in 2013, the department said.

The bribes were paid to influence the award of an oil contract to Griffiths Energy in Chad in 2009. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Bill Trott)

