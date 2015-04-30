Austria rejects U.S. request to extradite Ukrainian tycoon Firtash

VIENNA, April 30 (Reuters) - An Austrian court refused on Thursday to extradite Ukrainian industrialist Dmytro Firtash, wanted by the United States on corruption charges.

One of Ukraine’s most influential oligarchs, Firtash, 49, was arrested in Vienna a year ago at the request of U.S. authorities, which have been investigating him since 2006.

He was released from detention in March 2014 after posting bail of 125 million euros ($140 million).