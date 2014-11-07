FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama expected to nominate Loretta Lynch to be attorney general -CNN
November 7, 2014 / 4:16 PM / 3 years ago

Obama expected to nominate Loretta Lynch to be attorney general -CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama is expected to nominate U.S. Attorney Loretta Lynch to become the next U.S. attorney general, CNN reported Friday.

Lynch, 55, currently serves as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, which covers the borough of Brooklyn, and is thought to be a non-controversial candidate who would be easily confirmed.

Lynch will take the place of outgoing Attorney General Eric Holder.

A White House spokesman declined to confirm the CNN report. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Bill Trott)

