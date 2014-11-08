FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama picks Brooklyn prosecutor Loretta Lynch to be next U.S. attorney general
November 8, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

Obama picks Brooklyn prosecutor Loretta Lynch to be next U.S. attorney general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Saturday picked Brooklyn federal prosecutor Loretta Lynch to be the next U.S. attorney general who, if confirmed by the Senate, would be the first black woman in the job.

Obama said he hoped the Senate would confirm Lynch, 55, who he said had distinguished herself as “tough and fair,” with out delay.

Lynch would replace Eric Holder, the first black attorney general, who has held the job since Obama took office in 2009. She was among several candidates Holder had recommended to succeed him. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Bill Trott)

