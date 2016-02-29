Attorney General Lynch says hopes Apple will comply with court order

WASHINGTON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Monday that she hopes Apple Inc. will still comply with the court order by a federal judge in California to unlock the iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino shooters.

In an interview with Fox News, Lynch also weighed in on the Hillary Clinton email investigation, national security and the possibility that she could be nominated to the Supreme Court.

“I haven’t had those conversations. I‘m very happy with my job,” Lynch said on the possibility of receiving a Supreme Court nomination. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Chris Reese)