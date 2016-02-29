FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Attorney General Lynch says hopes Apple will comply with court order
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 29, 2016 / 11:23 PM / 2 years ago

Attorney General Lynch says hopes Apple will comply with court order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Monday that she hopes Apple Inc. will still comply with the court order by a federal judge in California to unlock the iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino shooters.

In an interview with Fox News, Lynch also weighed in on the Hillary Clinton email investigation, national security and the possibility that she could be nominated to the Supreme Court.

“I haven’t had those conversations. I‘m very happy with my job,” Lynch said on the possibility of receiving a Supreme Court nomination. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.