Attorney General Lynch says hopes Apple will comply with court order
March 1, 2016 / 1:58 AM / 2 years ago

Attorney General Lynch says hopes Apple will comply with court order

Julia Edwards

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Monday that she hopes Apple Inc. will still comply with the court order by a federal judge in California to unlock the iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino shooters.

“It is still our hope that they will see their way clear to complying with that order as thousands of other companies do every day,” Lynch said in an interview with Fox News.

Asked about the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, Lynch said the investigation would be done independently and refused to disclose information.

Lynch said no one outside the Justice Department, even at the White House, has been briefed on the case.

Lynch, who has been in the job as the United States’ top law enforcer since April 2015, waived off rumors that she might be nominated to the Supreme Court to replace late Justice Antonin Scalia.

“I haven’t had those conversations. I‘m very happy with my job,” Lynch repeated twice.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
