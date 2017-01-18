FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2017 / 7:33 PM / 7 months ago

Manning served tough prison term, commutation would not send wrong signal -Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that former intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning had served a tough prison term and his decision to commute her 35-year sentence to about seven years served would not signal leniency toward leakers of U.S. government secrets.

Obama told his final news conference as president that he felt it made sense to commute Manning's sentence because she went to trial and took responsibility for her crime.

Manning gave classified information to anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks in 2010. She received a "very disproportionate" sentence relative to what other leakers had received, Obama said, adding that he felt "very comfortable that justice has been served." (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander; editing by Grant McCool)

