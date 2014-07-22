U.S. intervenes in whistleblower suit against Symantec Corp

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said it has intervened in a whistleblower lawsuit against Symantec Corporation that alleges the company submitted false claims to a government agency it worked with under contract.

The case alleges that Symantec, a security software maker, knowingly falsified information it provided to the U.S. General Services Administration about prices it was offering to commercial customers.

A whistleblower originally filed the suit, which was then investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

The contract, according to the Justice Department, involved hundreds of millions of dollars in sales and spanned from 2007 to 2012. (Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Susan Heavey)