U.S. judges vote for early release of more than 46,000 drug offenders

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. judiciary agency passed an amendment on Friday that will make more than 46,000 drug offenders eligible for early release from federal prison, unless Congress moves to block it.

The U.S. Sentencing Commission voted unanimously on an amendment to the guidelines consulted by federal judges that will cut current sentencing terms by an average of 25 months for eligible offenders.

Congress has until Nov. 1 to block the amendment. If it does not, eligible drug offenders will have their sentences commuted by November 2015. (Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Bill Trott)