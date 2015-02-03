U.S. prosecutors say pursuing '08 crisis cases, eye auto loans

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice says it is still pursuing cases tied to the height of the financial crisis in 2008 and using lessons learned from those probes to examine new areas like subprime car loans.

Ratings agency S&P on Tuesday agreed to pay $1.5 billion to settle U.S. and state lawsuits over mortgage ratings issued in the run-up to the crisis.

That brings to more than $38 billion the amount that U.S. authorities have won in settlements from Wall Street firms since November 2013 over crisis-related activities. Despite the ample monetary settlements, U.S. prosecutors have been widely disparaged for failing to convict many senior Wall Street executives.

Stuart Delery, the No. 3 official at the Justice Department and a key negotiator in the S&P deal, said investigations tied to the financial crisis “are continuing, and they are very active.”

Officials are also drawing lessons from these cases “to turn our attention to the next types of financial fraud, whatever they might happen to be,” he said in an interview with Reuters ahead of the S&P settlement announcement.

Delery, pointed to investigations into the securitization of auto loans as one such area.

He declined to discuss details of any of the ongoing cases stemming from the financial crisis, but people familiar with the matter said global bank Morgan Stanley and other banks are still expected to face multi-billion dollar cases related to their mortgage securities activity.

Both Morgan Stanley and rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc have disclosed that they received subpoenas and requests for information from an investigatory working group that includes the Justice Department and several states.

Morgan Stanley said in a November regulatory filing that a probe involving its crisis-era loan conduct was in “advanced stages.”

A Morgan Stanley spokesman declined comment. A Goldman representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Delery also said the fact that seven years have passed since the height of the crisis is not an issue, when asked if S&P rival Moody’s might be off the hook for any similar conduct.

Sources have said that a Justice Department investigation into Moody’s remains at an early stage.

“I don’t think we’re declining to bring cases just because of the passage of time, if we thought we could make a case. Sometimes these things unfortunately take a very long time,” he said.

A Moody’s spokesman declined comment.

It is unclear how many more big cases in the area are yet to come, given that some of the largest have already been resolved, and the government only has a few more years to bring additional actions under a statute of limitations that is at most 10 years.

NEW TARGETS

Regarding new areas of focus, Delery said department lawyers are using the investigative techniques and contacts from the mortgage securities investigations to confront the next wave of potential financial fraud.

Delery said there were parallels between home loan securitizations and auto loan securitizations, though he declined to discuss specific investigations.

Las Vegas-based lender Consumer Portfolio Services Inc , disclosed last month it received a subpoena from the DOJ requesting information in connection with a probe into “subprime automotive finance and related securitization activities.” Ally Financial Inc, Credit Acceptance Corp , Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc and General Motors Co’s auto financing arm have disclosed similar subpoenas since last August.

In an interview last week, Ally Chief Executive Michael Carpenter told Reuters that comparisons between subprime auto lending and the crisis precipitated by subprime mortgages were “complete garbage,” and described the investigations as “fishing” and “a lot of digging around to see what people can find.”

Ally said on Monday that Carpenter was retiring and would be succeeded by its head of dealer financial services, Jeffrey Brown, effective immediately.

One focus of the Justice Department’s inquiry is whether there was appropriate disclosure made to investors about the quality of securities that are backed by auto loans.

Unlike many of the mortgage bonds that were packaged and sold during the financial crisis, auto loan-backed securities have continued to perform well. The net loss rate for subprime auto loan securities was 4.51 percent in November 2014, below the lowest loss rates recorded before the recession, according to data compiled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

But delinquencies on auto loans that have been bundled into securities, which often serve as a leading indicator of losses, are elevated.

Around 10 percent of the loans that back subprime auto bonds were at least 30 days delinquent in November, a level that’s 13 percent higher than what Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategists consider normal. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha in Washington and Peter Rudegeair in New York, Editing by Karey Van Hall and Christian Plumb)