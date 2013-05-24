FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2013 / 8:07 PM / in 4 years

U.S. Justice Dept defends handling of journalist email search

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday that officials up to Attorney General Eric Holder vetted a decision to search an email account belonging to a Fox News reporter whose report on North Korea prompted a leak investigation.

In a statement emailed to Reuters, the department said the search warrant for the reporter’s email account followed all laws and policies and won the independent approval of a federal magistrate judge. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Eric Walsh)

