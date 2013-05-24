U.S. Justice Dept defends handling of journalist email search

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday that officials up to Attorney General Eric Holder vetted a decision to search an email account belonging to a Fox News reporter whose report on North Korea prompted a leak investigation.

In a statement emailed to Reuters, the department said the search warrant for the reporter’s email account followed all laws and policies and won the independent approval of a federal magistrate judge. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Eric Walsh)