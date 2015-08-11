Kansas' $1 bln bond sale won't solve pension problems -Moody's

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Kansas’ planned sale of $1 billion in pension obligation bonds will not do much to help the state solve problems in its poorly funded pension plans, according to a report released by Moody’s Investors Service Tuesday.

The state is taking on more long-term risk to achieve near-term budgetary relief, according to the ratings agency. With the scheduled bond sale, the state reduced its pension contributions for the next few years, Moody’s said.

The $1 billion increase from the sale has only a modest impact on pension funding levels, the rating agency said. Kansas projects that the bond sale will improve the funded ratio for pensions to 73 percent in 2020 from 59 percent at the end of 2014.

“Although the (pension obligation bonds) fit into a plan to achieve full pension funding by 2033, adding $1 billion of debt to do it represents a riskier strategy than the simpler alternative of making larger annual pension contributions,” Moody’s said.

Pension obligation bonds came under scrutiny following Detroit’s bankruptcy in 2013. The bonds rely on the assumption that invested proceeds will result in higher returns than the interest cost on the bonds.

Debt service on the bonds is subject to annual appropriation, meaning that Kansas’ legislature must decide each year whether to allot money to make the payments.

Three years ago, Governor Sam Brownback and Kansas’ Senate and House passed legislation slashing corporate and other income taxes in an effort to compete with nearby states for new businesses and jobs. The cuts left Kansas struggling to meet expenses. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by David Gregorio)