U.S. judge orders man charged in Wichita airport bomb plot held
December 20, 2013 / 6:30 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. judge orders man charged in Wichita airport bomb plot held

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WICHITA, Kan., Dec 20 (Reuters) - A Kansas man charged with plotting to bomb the Mid-Continent Airport in Wichita, Kansas, is a danger to the community and a flight risk and should be detained until trial, a U.S. magistrate judge ruled on Friday.

Terry Loewen, 58, an aviation technician, appeared in federal court in Wichita on Friday for a detention hearing before Magistrate Judge Karen Humphreys. Authorities said Loewen had expressed a desire to kill as many people as possible in support of followers of Islam. (Reporting by Alice Mannette in Wichita and Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Scott Malone)

