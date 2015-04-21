FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nine people charged in Kentucky in bourbon heist
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 21, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Nine people charged in Kentucky in bourbon heist

Steve Bittenbender

1 Min Read

FRANKFORT, Ky., April 21 (Reuters) - Nine people were charged on Tuesday in Kentucky with stealing more than $100,000 worth of bourbon whiskey.

Prosecutors say the plot was led by distillery workers who had been taking bourbon for years. The theft came to light when barrels were discovered behind a shed.

Stolen bourbon included Wild Turkey and the expensive Pappy Van Winkle brand, made by Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, prosecutors said.

Bourbon, which is made with at least 51 percent corn and aged in charred new oak barrels, is a $3 billion industry in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

The state produces 95 percent of the world’s bourbon supply. (Reporting by Steve Bittenbender in Frankfort, Kentucky; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.