Kentucky law student charged with flying drone at college football game

(Reuters) - A University of Kentucky law student was charged on Friday with flying a drone that crashed into a suite in the school’s football stadium before the team’s game began last weekend, authorities said.

Peyton Wilson, 24, was charged with second degree wanton endangerment for flying an aerial drone quadcopter into the south side of Commonwealth Stadium prior to kickoff of the game on Saturday between the University of Kentucky and Louisiana Lafayette, the school’s police department said in a statement.

The incident comes as the U.S. government along with state and local police forces seek to better identify and regulate unauthorized drone flights due to mounting security concerns prompted by the unmanned aircraft.

No one was injured in Kentucky when the drone crashed into suite level glass before the game that drew more than 62,000 fans, according to authorities.

A military skydiver performing during pregame festivities told authorities the device came within 20 feet (6 meters) of his parachute, police said.

The parachutist told police “he had to take emergency evasive maneuvers to avoid contact with the drone,” the statement said.

The incident came a day after a New York City public school teacher was arrested on reckless endangerment and other charges after a drone he was operating crashed into the stands in a stadium where the U.S. Open tennis tournament was being held.