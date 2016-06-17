FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kentucky governor abolishes state's pension system administration
June 17, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Kentucky governor abolishes state's pension system administration

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - Kentucky Governor Matthew Bevin on Friday issued an executive order abolishing and immediately reorganizing the administration of the state’s underfunded public pension system.

The order abolishes the Kentucky Retirement Systems Board of Trustees and immediately creates the Kentucky Retirement Systems Board of Directors, which Bevin said would include more investment expertise among its expanded membership.

“The additional members must have investment experience,” the order said, adding that the goal is to also increase transparency and eliminate conflicts of interest, the order said.

Kentucky’s public pension plans are underfunded by at least $30 billion.

In April, Bevin signed an executive order to remove the KRS board chairman. The current board, however, did not allow the governor’s appointee to take up his position, saying the Republican governor exceeded his authority.

The executive order issued on Friday expands to 10 from six the number of board members appointed by the governor.

Under Bevin’s order, he appointed John Farris as chairperson of the new board and David Eager to serve as vice chairperson. Their terms expire June 17, 2019.

All of the current members of the board will retain their positions. (Reporting by Daniel Bases, editing by G Crosse)

