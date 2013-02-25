US's Kerry calls Syria opposition, urges to attend Rome talks

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - John Kerry, in London on his first trip as U.S. Secretary of State, telephoned Moaz Alkhatib, head of the opposition Syrian National Coalition, on Monday to urge him to attend a planned Syria meeting in Rome this week, a U.S. official said.

“The secretary just completed a call with President Alkhatib ... to encourage him to come to Rome,” said the senior U.S. official travelling with Kerry, who spoke on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Maria Golovnina; editing by Tim Castle)