US tells Iran: Negotiate in good faith on nuclear programme

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Iran still has time to find a diplomatic solution to the international standoff over its nuclear programme but the Islamic Republic must negotiate with world powers in good faith, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday.

“The window for a diplomatic solution simply cannot by definition remain open forever. But it is open today. It is open now,” Kerry told reporters in London.

“There is still time but there is only time if Iran makes the decision to come to the table and negotiate in good faith. We are prepared to negotiate in good faith, in mutual respect in an effort to avoid whatever terrible consequences could follow failure. And so the choice really is in the hands of the Iranians. And we hope they will make the right choice.”