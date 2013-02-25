FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2013 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

U.S.'s Kerry says Syria's Assad must go

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in London on Monday that continued violence in Syria represented further evidence that it was time for Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad to relinquish his post and condemned recent violence against civiilans.

Speaking alongside Kerry, Britain’s Foreign Secretary William Hague called for support for Syria’s opposition to be increased significantly in order to help bring the protracted conflict to an end. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Mohammed Abbas; editing by Michael Holden and maria Golovnina)

