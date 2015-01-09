FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama 'out of excuses' for blocking Keystone pipeline - Boehner
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
January 9, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

Obama 'out of excuses' for blocking Keystone pipeline - Boehner

Roberta Rampton

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A decision by the Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday clearing the way for the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline through the state means President Barack Obama can no longer delay the project, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said.

“President Obama is now out of excuses for blocking the Keystone pipeline and the thousands of American jobs it would create,” Speaker John Boehner said in a statement.

The House of Representatives is expected to pass a bill on Friday to approve the project. The White House has said Obama will veto the bill.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.