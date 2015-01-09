Obama 'out of excuses' for blocking Keystone pipeline - Boehner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A decision by the Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday clearing the way for the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline through the state means President Barack Obama can no longer delay the project, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said.

“President Obama is now out of excuses for blocking the Keystone pipeline and the thousands of American jobs it would create,” Speaker John Boehner said in a statement.

The House of Representatives is expected to pass a bill on Friday to approve the project. The White House has said Obama will veto the bill.