FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada will aggressively push merits of Keystone pipeline -PM
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2015 / 1:42 AM / 2 years ago

Canada will aggressively push merits of Keystone pipeline -PM

David Ljunggren

2 Min Read

OTTAWA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Monday he would keep aggressively pushing the merits of TransCanada Corp’s Keystone XL pipeline, which U.S. President Barack Obama appears likely to veto soon.

Harper has pressed Washington to approve the pipeline, variously describing the project as a “no brainer”, saying he would not “take no for an answer” and expressing the conviction the project will eventually get the green light.

“We will continue to make the case and make the case aggressively,” he told a televised election debate. Harper’s Conservatives face a tough fight on Oct. 19 against the Liberals and New Democrats, both center-left parties.

Obama is under pressure from greens and other activists to block the pipeline, which would take oil from Alberta’s tar sands to U.S. refineries.

The White House last week noted Obama has previously expressed skepticism about claims from Keystone XL supporters that the pipeline would create jobs and have a long-term economic impact.

New Democrat leader Thomas Mulcair said Harper had taken the wrong approach by lecturing Obama and mocked his comments about not taking no for an answer.

“Well guess what? The answer was no and you weren’t able to do anything about it,” he said, adding that Harper had been “pouring vinegar by the gallon on the Americans and it’s not a surprise they were saying no to you”.

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who has long avoided a firm position on the pipeline, last week said she opposed it. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.