Trudeau disappointed on Keystone, looks to fresh start with Obama

OTTAWA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau voiced disappointment on Friday with the U.S. decision to block the Keystone XL pipeline but said he respected the country’s right to do so and he looked forward to a “fresh start” with President Barack Obama.

“The Canada-U.S. relationship is much bigger than any one project and I look forward to a fresh start with President Obama to strengthen our remarkable ties in a spirit of friendship and cooperation,” the newly sworn in leader said in a statement. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Randall Palmer; Editing by Christian Plumb)