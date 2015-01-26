FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S Senate stops Keystone XL pipeline bill from moving forward
#Market News
January 26, 2015 / 11:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S Senate stops Keystone XL pipeline bill from moving forward

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. Senate blocked the Keystone XL pipeline bill from moving forward on Monday, but supporters of the project vowed to push ahead and eventually get a vote on the measure.

The Senate voted 54 to 37 to limit debate on the bill that would allow Congress to approve TransCanada Corp’s project to link Canada’s oil sands to refineries on the Gulf Coast. The measure needed 60 to pass. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)

