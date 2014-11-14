FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House votes to approve Keystone XL pipeline; Senate prospects unclear
November 14, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. House votes to approve Keystone XL pipeline; Senate prospects unclear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Friday that would approve construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, but prospects for the Senate approving the measure were uncertain.

TransCanada Corp’s controversial $8 billion pipeline would help transport crude oil from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico, but is opposed by environmentalists.

Anidentical bill will be considered by the Senate next week but may lack the votes to pass. The bills also could face a veto threat by President Barack Obama. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Frances Kerry)

