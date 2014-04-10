FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Democratic Senators press Obama for Keystone decision
April 10, 2014

U.S. Democratic Senators press Obama for Keystone decision

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - Eleven U.S. Democratic senators on Thursday called on President Barack Obama to make a final decision on whether to approve TransCanada Corp’s Keystone XL pipeline from Canada to the U.S. Gulf Coast no later than May 31.

The group included several lawmakers expected to face tough re-election battles this year, notably Mary Landrieu of Louisiana, who chairs of the Senate Energy Committee.

“We need a definitive timeline laid out, a timeline that reduces the comment period for federal agencies, officials and other entities,” the senators wrote to Obama.

Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

