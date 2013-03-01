FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US: Keystone would not affect rate of oil sands development
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2013 / 9:11 PM / 5 years ago

US: Keystone would not affect rate of oil sands development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Friday that the Keystone XL pipeline would not have much impact on the amount of petroleum developed in Canada’s oil sands region, an assessment in line with what supporters of the project have long said.

“Approval or denial of the proposed project is unlikely to have a substantial impact on the rate of development in the oil sands, or on the amount of heavy crude oil refined in the Gulf Coast area,” the Department said in a long-awaited report of more than 2,000 pages.

Supporters of the project have dismissed concerns that the project would lead to additional greenhouse gas emissions, because the oil would reach markets regardless of whether the pipeline is built.

Friday’s report is far from the last word on Keystone. The Obama administration’s final decision on the pipeline that would link Canada’s oil sands to refineries in Texas is not expected until after July or August.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.