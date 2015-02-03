FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
State Dept. should weigh oil price drop in Keystone decision -EPA
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

State Dept. should weigh oil price drop in Keystone decision -EPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. environmental regulator said in a letter to the State Department on Tuesday that the recent oil price drop should be a factor in the Obama administration’s final decision about the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

Given recent large declines in oil prices, more attention should be paid to due to the “potential implications of lower oil prices on project impacts, especially greenhouse gas emissions,” the Environmental Protection Agency said in a letter to the State Department.

The letter was commenting on the State Department’s final environmental impact statement on TransCanada Corp’s project to ship oil from Canada’s oil sands to refineries and ports along the Gulf Coast. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Valerie Volcovici)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.