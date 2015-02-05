FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House leader says State Department stonewalling on Keystone
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. House leader says State Department stonewalling on Keystone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Thursday accused the State Department of stonewalling its review of the Keystone XL pipeline, saying Secretary of State John Kerry must address the issue to make the department’s actions more transparent.

“The Democrats are dragging their feet,” Boehner, the top House Republican, told reporters. “Now the State Department is stonewalling and is refusing to answer basic questions about its review. I‘m calling on Secretary Kerry to address this issue.” (Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.