U.S. House leader says State Department stonewalling on Keystone

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Thursday accused the State Department of stonewalling its review of the Keystone XL pipeline, saying Secretary of State John Kerry must address the issue to make the department’s actions more transparent.

“The Democrats are dragging their feet,” Boehner, the top House Republican, told reporters. “Now the State Department is stonewalling and is refusing to answer basic questions about its review. I‘m calling on Secretary Kerry to address this issue.” (Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)