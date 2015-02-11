FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House passes Keystone XL bill, Obama expected to veto
February 11, 2015

House passes Keystone XL bill, Obama expected to veto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The House of Representatives passed a bill to approve the long-pending Keystone XL pipeline on Wednesday, a measure that will next go to President Barack Obama who has vowed to veto it.

The bill passed by at least 270 to 151 in the House of Representatives, with votes still being counted. To pass it only needed a simple majority of representatives who voted. The legislation passed in the Senate in late January.

TransCanada Corp’s pipeline would carry 830,000 barrels per day of mostly Canadian oil sands petroleum to Nebraska en route to refineries and ports along the U.S. Gulf. It has been pending for more than six years. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Sandra Maler)

