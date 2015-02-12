FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House passes Keystone XL bill, Obama expected to veto
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
February 12, 2015 / 1:41 AM / 3 years ago

House passes Keystone XL bill, Obama expected to veto

Timothy Gardner

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House of Representatives passed a bill to approve the long-pending Keystone XL pipeline on Wednesday, a measure that will next go to President Barack Obama who has vowed to veto it.

The bill received at least xxx votes in the 433 House of Representatives. To pass it only needed a simple majority of representatives who voted. The legislation passed in the Senate in late January.

TransCanada Corp’s pipeline would carry 830,000 barrels per day of mostly Canadian oil sands petroleum to Nebraska en route to refineries and ports along the U.S. Gulf. It has been pending for more than six years.

Obama, a Democrat, opposes the bill that would take the decision out of the hands of the adminstration because he wants the State Department to finish its assessment of the pipeline before he makes a final decision on it.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who made passing the bill a top priority after Republicans regained control of his chamber in November’s elections has framed the measure as a “jobs bill.” Even if Obama rejects the bill, “the new Congress won’t stop pursuing good ideas,” McConnell said.

Obama has hinted that he is not a fan of the pipeline. He has said Keystone should not be approved if it significantly raises emissions linked to global warming and he has also downplayed the number of jobs it would create.

The bill now

The State Department is expected to soon issue its recommendation to Obama after it recieved comments from several federal agencies on the project earlier this month on whether it is in the country’s interest.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.