House passes Keystone XL bill, Obama expected to veto

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House of Representatives passed a bill to approve the long-pending Keystone XL pipeline on Wednesday, a measure that will next go to President Barack Obama who has vowed to veto it.

The bill received at least xxx votes in the 433 House of Representatives. To pass it only needed a simple majority of representatives who voted. The legislation passed in the Senate in late January.

TransCanada Corp’s pipeline would carry 830,000 barrels per day of mostly Canadian oil sands petroleum to Nebraska en route to refineries and ports along the U.S. Gulf. It has been pending for more than six years.

Obama, a Democrat, opposes the bill that would take the decision out of the hands of the adminstration because he wants the State Department to finish its assessment of the pipeline before he makes a final decision on it.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who made passing the bill a top priority after Republicans regained control of his chamber in November’s elections has framed the measure as a “jobs bill.” Even if Obama rejects the bill, “the new Congress won’t stop pursuing good ideas,” McConnell said.

Obama has hinted that he is not a fan of the pipeline. He has said Keystone should not be approved if it significantly raises emissions linked to global warming and he has also downplayed the number of jobs it would create.

The State Department is expected to soon issue its recommendation to Obama after it recieved comments from several federal agencies on the project earlier this month on whether it is in the country’s interest.