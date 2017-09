WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Obama administration will reject the Keystone XL pipeline, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

President Barack Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry, who was charged with making a recommendation on the controversial project, were scheduled to meet on Friday morning, ahead of public remarks by Obama at 11:45 a.m. (1645 GMT). (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Lisa Lambert)