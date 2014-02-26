FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. report finds no conflict of interest on Keystone XL
#Market News
February 26, 2014

U.S. report finds no conflict of interest on Keystone XL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department’s inspector general said on Wednesday the department had acted properly in choosing a contractor to review the Keystone XL oil pipeline, clearing it of charges there was undue influence.

The process the State Department used to select Environmental Resources Management to help prepare an environmental review of the contentious 800,000 barrels-per-day pipeline project “substantially followed” guidance and at times was more rigorous than it needed to be, the inspector general report said.

