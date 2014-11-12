FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Sen. Landrieu says to propose vote Thursday to approve Keystone pipeline
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2014 / 7:56 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Sen. Landrieu says to propose vote Thursday to approve Keystone pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Democratic Senator Mary Landrieu said she will propose debate later on Wednesday and a vote on Thursday to approve the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada.

Landrieu of Louisiana, who faces a runoff election in December to retain her seat, said on the Senate floor she was “confident” she has the votes to pass a bill on TransCanada’s $8 billion project.

“I believe it is time to act,” said Landrieu, chair of the Senate Energy Committee. “It’s a deliverable on promises that we have all made.”

Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.