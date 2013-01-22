Nebraska approves new route of Keystone oil pipeline

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Nebraska’s governor said on Tuesday he approved a revised route for Keystone XL pipeline that would connect Canadian oil sands to refineries in Texas, adding pressure on the Obama administration to give the go-ahead on the controversial project.

TransCanada Corp, the company hoping to build the project to transport 830,000 barrels per day of crude, had submitted a new route after environmentalists had complained that the initial plan would cross ecologically sensitive regions in Nebraska.