FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama to push agencies on Keystone permitting
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 6 years

Obama to push agencies on Keystone permitting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will issue a memo to federal agencies on Thursday directing federal agencies to prioritize permitting of TransCanada’s southern leg of the Keystone pipeline, a senior White House official said on Wednesday.

Obama will visit Cushing, Oklahoma, on Thursday to promote his energy policies amid soaring gasoline prices. Obama delayed a decision on the Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL pipeline in January. But he has thrown his support behind the building of the pipeline’s southern leg, which would run from Oklahoma to Texas and help relieve a glut of U.S. and Canadian crude in the Cushing oil hub.

“What the president is actually going to be issuing tomorrow is the specific memorandum in Cushing which directs federal agencies to name the Cushing pipeline as a top priority of the new executive orders’ expedited permitting process,” the official told reporters in a conference call. TransCanada has not yet applied for the southern leg, but is expected to do so shortly.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.