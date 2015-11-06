Republican U.S. presidential hopefuls bash Keystone rejection

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Republican White House hopefuls on Friday slammed the Obama administration’s rejection of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, saying the decision would hurt the U.S. economy.

“The Obama admin’s politically motivated rejection of the Keystone XL pipeline is a self-inflicted attack on the U.S. economy and jobs,” former Florida Governor Jeb Bush said on Twitter. U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, another presidential candidate, vowed to approve the pipeline if he wins the White House in 2016. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)