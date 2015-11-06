FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Republican U.S. presidential hopefuls bash Keystone rejection
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy and Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
Cyber Risk
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Republican U.S. presidential hopefuls bash Keystone rejection

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comments from Jindal, Sanders)

By Emily Stephenson

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Republican White House hopefuls on Friday slammed the Obama administration’s rejection of the Keystone XL oil pipeline project, saying the decision would hurt the U.S. economy.

“The Obama admin’s politically motivated rejection of the Keystone XL pipeline is a self-inflicted attack on the U.S. economy and jobs,” former Florida Governor Jeb Bush said on Twitter.

President Barack Obama’s rejection of the proposed oil pipeline from Canada was a victory for environmentalists, who have lobbied against it for years. Supporters countered that the pipeline would boost America’s energy security and create construction jobs.

Obama told a news conference on Friday he had concluded the pipeline, proposed by TransCanada Corp, would not help the U.S. economy over the long term.

Republicans seeking the White House in the November 2016 presidential election quickly voiced their disagreement.

Presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio vowed to approve the pipeline if he wins the White House. “President Obama’s backward energy policies will come to an end,” he said in a statement.

Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, also a White House hopeful, accused Obama of giving in to “radical environmentalists.”

Obama did get support from Democratic presidential candidates on Friday.

“It is insane for anyone to be supporting the excavation and transportation of some of the dirtiest fuel on earth,” U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont said in a statement. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.