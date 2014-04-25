FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada energy minister urges U.S. to "depoliticize" Keystone XL
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Canada energy minister urges U.S. to "depoliticize" Keystone XL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 25 (Reuters) - Canada new energy minister, Greg Rickford, said he hopes the Obama administration will “depoliticize” its decision on the Keystone XL pipeline soon, adding that he is hopeful Washington will eventually give the green light to the project.

“Obviously we hope sooner rather than later that this is depoliticized, if you will, and that the communities along the pipeline, which include Canada and the United States can reap the tremendous economic benefits of Keystone,” Rickford told reporters after a speech.

Rickford was reacting to U.S. President Barack Obama’s announcement on Friday that he would further delay a decision on TransCanada’s Keystone XL, with no conclusion now likely until after the U.S. mid-term elections in November. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Writing by Louise Egan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.