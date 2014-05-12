U.S. Senate Republicans block energy bill, forfeit a Keystone vote

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans on Monday blocked an energy-efficiency backed by both manufacturers and environmentalists, forfeiting a chance to vote on the long-delayed Keystone XL oil pipeline.

On a vote of 55-36. President Barack Obama’s Democrats fell short of the needed 60 votes to advance the bipartisan energy bill. Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid had offered a vote on Keystone - if Republicans permitted passage of the bill. (Reporting By Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Sandra Maler)