U.S. State Dept: no Keystone decision before end of Q1 2013

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department does not expect to make a decision on Transcanada Corp ’s Keystone XL pipeline proposal before the end of the first quarter of 2013 even though Nebraska’s governor has approved the plan, a department spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“We don’t anticipate being able to conclude our own review before the end of the first quarter of this year,” spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said, reiterating a timeline for the controversial decision laid out last year.