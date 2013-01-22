FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. State Dept: no Keystone decision before end of Q1 2013
January 22, 2013

U.S. State Dept: no Keystone decision before end of Q1 2013

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department does not expect to make a decision on Transcanada Corp ’s Keystone XL pipeline proposal before the end of the first quarter of 2013 even though Nebraska’s governor has approved the plan, a department spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“We don’t anticipate being able to conclude our own review before the end of the first quarter of this year,” spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said, reiterating a timeline for the controversial decision laid out last year.

