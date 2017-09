(Refiles to remove extraneous U.S. in headline)

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Friday it was giving regulatory agencies more time to weigh in on the controversial Keystone XL pipeline from Canada, effectively delaying the decision on whether to approve it until after the Nov. 4 mid-term elections. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Sandra Maler)