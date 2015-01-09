FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransCanada CEO pleased by Nebraska decision on Keystone XL
January 9, 2015

TransCanada CEO pleased by Nebraska decision on Keystone XL

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 9 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp Chief Executive Russ Girling said on Friday the company is pleased with a Nebraska Supreme Court ruling that upheld the routing of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline and hopes for a swift resumption of the U.S. regulatory approval process.

“It removes what we believe is the stated reason for the delay in the presidential permit decision process and obviously we hope that that review process can now pick up where it left off,” Girling said on a conference call.

Girling said TransCanada believes that a State Department review of the process could be completed within “a couple of months” and that all of the line’s contracted shippers still support the project despite oil prices that have fallen by half since June. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

