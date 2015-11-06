FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransCanada to consider options after Obama rejects Keystone XL pipeline
November 6, 2015

TransCanada to consider options after Obama rejects Keystone XL pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 6 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp said on Friday it will review all options, including seeking a new permit to ship crude oil from Canada to the United States, after the Obama administration rejected its proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline.

President Barack Obama said on Friday that he agreed with a recommendation by the U.S. State Department to reject the project on the basis that it would not make a meaningful long-term contribution to the U.S. economy. (Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary; Writing by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by James Dalgleish)

