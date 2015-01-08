FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bill to approve Keystone XL clears hurdle in U.S. Senate
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 8, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

Bill to approve Keystone XL clears hurdle in U.S. Senate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate energy committee passed a bill on Thursday to approve the Keystone XL oil pipeline and the legislation will head to debate in the full Senate next week.

The panel voted 13 to 9 to approve TransCanada Corp’s pipeline that would bring Canadian oil sands petroleum to Texas refineries. All Republicans on the panel voted for the bill, as did one Democrat, Joe Manchin of West Virginia. President Barack Obama has threatened to veto the project, which has been pending for more than six years. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.