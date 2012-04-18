US House OKs oil pipeline in transport extension

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a plan to fast-track the Keystone XL oil pipeline project as part of another 90-day extension of federal transportation funding.

The 293-127 bipartisan vote allows Republican House Speaker John Boehner to begin negotiations with Senate Democrats over a longer-term funding measure for road, rail and bridge projects.

TransCanada Corp’s Canada-to-Texas Keystone project is expected to be a major source of contention in these talks, as the Democratic-controlled Senate rejected the project in a two-year, $109 billion transport bill passed last month.