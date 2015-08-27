FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House says Keystone XL pipeline review continues
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

White House says Keystone XL pipeline review continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that the U.S. State Department continues to review TransCanada Corp’s proposed Keystone XL pipeline from Canada’s oil sands to Gulf Coast refineries.

“This project continues to be under review by the State Department. I‘m not aware of any decision that the State Department has forwarded on to the White House,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said, adding that he did not have an update on when the review would be completed.

Asked about a report in a Canadian newspaper that said President Barack Obama would deny a permit for the pipeline next week before the Labor Day holiday weekend, Earnest said he had not seen the report. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Emily Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.